Mailbag: Don't see this getting resolved

As our political parties become even more separated, it appears that we are moving into uncharted waters.

The Constitution is nearly 250 years old and the framers could not have foreseen what would have happened as we move into the future.

Political party debates about what has happened and where we were going have become basically a “my way or the highway” discussion. No quarter from either party. Our parties do not discuss the issues with civility. There is a total divide that no one seems willing to cross.

In the past, we were at least able to take different positions, discuss our differences and try to come up with a consensus that worked. Democracy in action. … But it’s not happening anymore. There is only acrimony, finger pointing and misinformation.

So where does this lead? Is the Grand Experiment headed for failure? The parties appear to be totally divided and there is no compromise in sight. It appears that democracy is in trouble unless we can choose a reasonable direction to follow.