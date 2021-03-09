Mailbag: Don't make it easy to vote Democrat

Isn’t it lovely that Republicans across the nation are working so hard to make it difficult for people to vote?

They especially don’t want to make it easy on minorities — anyone who might vote for Democrats.

Phooey on the right to vote, they say. If they can’t win in a legal and valid election, why, they’ll just have to cheat!

It was bad enough that our last president refused to accept that he had lost the election, and urged his followers (thugs) to take it for him by attacking our Capitol.

There are certainly other countries that control elections (Russia is one) by arresting the competition or passing laws to ensure longer tenure. They are called dictatorships. Isn’t that where America seems to be heading now?

We can either play into the hands of a would-be dictator, liar extraordinaire, or choose to keep our democracy intact by ensuring that all Americans can vote, and that their votes count.

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

