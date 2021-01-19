Mailbag: Don't Make America Weep Again

What bitter irony and tragic disposition to see the photo of a yet-evolving American primate appropriately hanging by one arm from the facade above the east door of the Senate chambers as his body obscures part of a hallowed Senate motto, “Annuit coeptis,” Latin for “favored undertakings.”

The inscribed motto is rich with tradition, while the hanging primate is rich with sedition.

Since the motto also appears on the dollar bill over the Eye of Providence, it connotes the official, “He has favored our undertakings.” Symbolically, then, the Senate works with God’s blessing, while the yet-evolving primate, as with Trump, is still hanging ... but just barely. He uses his opposable thumb to grasp, since his prehensile brain is not yet capable of grasping anything. His opposable thumb also facilitates his opposition to favored undertakings.

Josiah Colt admits to being one of many insurgents who on Jan. 6, 2021, defiled our Capitol building and halted the operations of our Congress while endangering and costing lives, and did so as an agent for Donald Trump.