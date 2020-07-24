Mailbag: Don't let 'rage mob' dictate to majority

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All lives matter. The rage mob demands that we not say this, but if we submit to their demands, we will no longer have free speech.

The repugnant presence of a few racists does not make America “systemically racist.” The great founders of the United States of America risked their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to establish a nation where liberty is the ideal and where it was inevitable that slavery would ultimately be abolished. Slavery was not abolished at the outset only because unanimity was required, and a few slaveholding states refused to consent. You may not know this because education (indoctrination) is controlled by the left.

American heritage and Western civilization must be preserved. Those who destroy property and endanger lives are ignoramuses, idiots, lunatics, thugs and barbarians who belong in prison. Defunding the police is a profoundly idiotic idea.