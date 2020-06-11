Mailbag: Don't give excuses for clamping down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All citizens have reason to be upset about the blatant disregard for human life seen in the video of the killing of George Floyd. Legal, nonviolent protest is certainly called for and warranted — if not demanded. However, protesters who resort to violating curfews put in place to stop lawless violence and looting are not furthering the cause they claim to believe in. If they knowingly violate such curfews, they are actively promoting the same kind of hate (and lawlessness) they claim to be protesting against. Further, they are helping set the stage for our president to destroy our democratic government.

The president has already made it clear that he not only does not understand our Constitution or laws, he disdains them when it suits his purpose. He has come out and talked about serving more than the legal two terms already. He has decried mail-in ballots as fraudulent. He has said he’d send active military units into states without the permission of those states. He admires dictators.