Mailbag: Don't get personal over political views

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have always enjoyed the letters to the editor from Mary Brock! I have agreed with her opinions most of the time, but now have to respond to her letter (Mailbag, June 2). Today I was surprised with her comments!

She stated that Trump was to blame for people not wearing masks. I am sure she remembers the experts saying that masks would not do any good to fight the virus. Then she quoted a poll which stated most people not wearing masks were Trumpers! She then stated to all the Trumpers out there, wear masks! I would love to be able to locate this poll she spoke of to see if it happened to speak of any of the anti-Trumpers being polled.

Yes, Mary, I am one of the Trumpers! I am well past the age of 80 now, and when I go to the store I do wear a mask. I agree with you that all people should wear a mask when out. I just don’t like anyone calling me or any of my friends out because of our political views!

Robert L. Wilson

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0