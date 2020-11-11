Mailbag: Don't disregard laws of right of way

This is in response to Louise Marquering’s letter of Nov. 5 asking why people don’t stop for pedestrians and bicyclists on Circle Boulevard.

As one who sometimes travels Circle several times in one day, I will agree that stopping for pedestrians is something we all have to be alert to regardless of whether they are at one of the signal crossings or not.

As for cyclists, they are considered vehicles and have to obey the same laws when it comes to stopping and right of ways as motorists do. The exception is the somewhat new “stop as yield” law, which allows them to perform a rolling stop before proceeding through an intersection if they possess the right of way. And they must do so at a “reasonable speed.”

This does not mean they can disregard the laws governing right of way — they must still stop and wait for their legal turn as any other vehicle must do. Motorists are not required to stop and yield to them just because they are stopped and waiting to cross at an intersection.

Suddenly stopping your car in the middle of a busy street because a cyclist is waiting to ride across is a good way to get rear-ended. Plus you are encouraging the cyclist to disobey they law and cross without their possessing the legal right of way.