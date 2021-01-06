Mailbag: Don't cherry-pick to support premise

Reading Mr. Leard’s letter of Dec. 30, I must respond.

He points out that most immigrants to this country are from socialistic countries. He fails to point out that those are socialistic dictatorships. He also fails to point out that most of the most advanced countries, highest standards of living, most affordable medical care, etc., are socialistic. That doesn’t fit his “socialism is evil” premise. Or that it leads to authoritarian dictatorships.

The closest this country has come to dictatorship is under the Trump administration. His goal wasn’t socialism. It was a fascist dictatorship.

So what’s the difference? Socialism seeks to tax according to ability to pay, and returns those proceeds in the form of goods and services, which for reasons of efficiency and/or preservation of the democracy, make sense. The threat under socialism is the stifling of the productive spirit. Fascism disproportionately taxes the working class for the benefit of business and the wealthy.

This definitely stifles productivity. And it creates an incompetent and underachieving class of wealthy business leaders. They no longer have to be creative/productive to enhance their wealth. “Trickle-down economics” has been their mantra for decades.