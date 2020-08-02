Mailbag: Don't be fooled by Antifa's name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I saw Larry Willett’s letter in the July 19 DH.

Mr. Willett, your letter was great to show you are keeping an eye on things; so many people are not.

However, you are way off on Antifa’s being noble! They are not patriots at all!

Although they did fight with Nazi groups, their main efforts are toward excessively violent activities in any protest, benign or otherwise.

They always wear masks and are in black, hiding in the crowd, and were the ones destroying the Berkeley campus building, setting fires and breaking windows a couple years ago. Their true joy is destruction.

Even before that, in Portland protests they were breaking windows and setting fires at car dealerships years ago. Do you remember that?

These are young thugs taking advantage to hurt ordinary people who offer any bit of resistance to their cause. Several months ago in Portland, they beat, kicked and threw concrete “milkshakes” at Andy Ngo, a reporter who was exposing their violence. He suffered bleeding on the brain from your “patriots!” He is lucky to be alive.

Don’t be fooled by their name.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

