Mailbag: Don't be dismissive of others' views

I read Mr. Halsey's letter of May 22. It must be nice to sit on such a high horse. I've watched Fox News as well as the mainstream media. I believe in checking out information from the left, the right and the middle and making up my own mind.

The thing is Fox news was right about the Russian collusion narrative. The MSM was wrong. The MSM barely reports anything to do with recent under oath transcripts and documents that have been released. They're still implying Trump is connected with Putin. This is the biggest story of our lifetime, we're not dealing with "Deep Throat" or anonymous sources. Nadler and Schiff can't even be bothered to have IG Horowitz testify.

There are a few reporters trying to get the information out there, and they get smeared for it. I don't care what people think of Trump, I do care about the rule of law and how we as citizens are treated. I am angry that the news media have enabled this narrative for so long. It has cost a great deal of money and divided us as a nation.

I am sorry, Mr. Halsey, you hate Trump so much you can't bear any other narrative but the one you favor. Finally, why should you be so derogatory to people who think differently than you? Oh, that's a tactic.

Paula Osborn

Albany

