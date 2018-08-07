Donald Rea wrote a very compassionate letter (Mailbag, July 15) stating that we need to solve the problems of people crossing our border. I agree with him, because fact is we are a nation of laws and right now those laws are not working. So it is time to put our American spirit together and address this issue from both sides of the isle.
Obviously, those folks left their homeland because they have no money and no future. I love where I live and can't imagine having to move so I have a great deal of sympathy for those folks. I guess we need to come up with a plan that allows folks to live at home.
Might I suggest that since it's the left that has the most compassion that each Hillary voter gives $20 a week to those people so they don't need to leave home. It's a small price to pay for your compassion and it would stop kids being separated from their parents. Sixty three million people voted for Hillary so that would be 3.5 billion in compassion you could really show.
The big plus is those folks wouldn't have to make the horrible trip up here and suffer all the descrimination and be treated so horrible. I really think this a good solution for those who speak the loudest about compassion to put their own money up to prove it. Repubs money can build a wall so people come here as invited guest and not illegal
James Farmer
Albany (July 15)
