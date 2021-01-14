Mailbag: Donald Trump would have a library?

Six local writers criticized Luke Yamaguchi (Mailbag, Nov. 29) for not listing citations of a meta-analysis and randomized trial he referenced showing

Presidential libraries are an expensive undertaking that this country no longer needs, even though the funds are mostly donated. (Those funds could go to starving children in the world.)

President Obama hoped to have his library completed in 2021. Ground isn’t even broken yet; he is getting pushback from Chicagoans because the site he wants is on city park land in South Chicago.

It boggles the mind that President Trump would have a library built. He has never opened a book in his life! What presidential briefings he allows are read to him. Any papers he has can be donated to Trump University. Oh, I forgot; Trump U was closed by the courts due to fraud, and tuition was ordered to be returned to the plaintiffs. But Trump didn’t have the money to do that. Surprise, surprise!

Memo to Melania: In your remodeling project underway at Mar-a-Lago, designate one of the 100 or so rooms for hanging your husband’s doodles from his White House days.

Mary Brock

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0