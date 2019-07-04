Regarding the two left-turn red arrows at Ninth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, pages 13 and 31 of the Oregon driver's manual defines a left turn on a red arrow as a legal turn assuming no oncoming vehicular or pedestrian traffic. The manual states a red arrow is the same as a stop sign under certain conditions, such as turning from a one-way street to a one-way street, which is the case here. In short, you (we) don't have to wait for a green light if the conditions noted above are met.
Now, I know some readers are going to ask about the two left-turn arrows at the off ramp from Pacific Boulevard to Lyon Street. In this case the conditions noted above are not met for a couple of reasons: You can't see oncoming traffic from Ninth Street due to the overpass and you would be turning against oncoming traffic. Remember that short stretch of road under the overpass is a two-way road (access to Lyon Street as well as the train station from Ninth Street. You have to wait for the green light.
So the purpose of my whining is to encourage drivers to turn on the red arrow when appropriate and don't wait for the green light when unnecessary. I thank you and other drivers who have needlessly sat behind other drivers thank you too.
Larry Ciaffoni
Albany (June 27)