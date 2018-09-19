Last summer, Gov. Kate Brown held a celebration signing ceremony for House Bill 3391 — a multi-million dollar law to further increase taxpayer funding for abortion. Incredibly, sponsoring legislators declared the bill an emergency, preventing citizens from referring the law to the public for a vote.
Oregonians need to know that our tax dollars are today funding abortions for any reason, including late-term abortions. According to the Oregon Health Authority, $24.4 million of taxpayer money has been spent on more than 57,000 abortions since 2002.
Lawmakers wouldn’t allow us to have a say with HB 3391. But this November we have a voice with Measure 106.
Measure 106 is all about personal liberty and freedom of choice. When passed, people will still be free to choose abortion for any reason they wish, and taxpayers will also be free from having to fund other people’s personal choices.
Both pro-choice and pro-life Oregonians are supporting Measure 106. You can learn more and get involved in the campaign at www.yes106.org.
Jeff Jimerson
Corvallis (Sept. 18)
The author is co-chief petitioner and director of the Oregon Life United PAC, sponsor of the Yes on Measure 106 campaign.