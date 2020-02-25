Mailbag: Don't let cities call all the shots

Recently there have been several letters pushing the popular vote vs. the balance attempted with the Electoral College.
Have you ever viewed the U.S. county-by-county map of the past election? It is on the internet, and it clearly shows most of the country in red!
So you think the small blue portion should run everything just because they have the huge population?
The blue represents huge population centers in mostly coastal states with liberal Democratic big cities, representing less than one-third of the U.S. geography and only a few counties compared to the whole. Yet their votes exceeded the entire rest of the U.S.
How would you like to be in the red states if only the smaller blue portion could determine any outcome?
The Electoral College gives less populated states a voice (like Congress, with two senators per state regardless of population). An attempt at fairness.
And usually the Electoral College is pretty close to agreement with the popular vote.
We already have a situation in Oregon where the large population centers run everything! How do you like it?
Portland counties, Marion and Lane counties (big city voters and legislators) pretty much determine every rule and law passed onto other rural Oregonians, like the cap-and-trade raising fuel prices every year, pushing electric power costs higher and higher, hurting working people in the rural counties where driving distance is a must. And the new taxes on business added as well.
Well, how do you like it?
Do you want big city ideas to run every aspect of your lives?
Gary Hartman
Lebanon