Mailbag: Don't let big money rule our politics

I am frustrated that our political system is second to our capitalist system. It’s time for the public to wake up! Not because it’s an election year, but because the middle- and lower-income folk are becoming miserable. At this time in America it’s all about getting rich at all costs. What about the idea that we’re all in this together? Why do big corporations have so much unbridled power? I hate that they are considered people. Big pharma, big insurance, and big money can control our politicians simply by donating to their campaigns. I am afraid that we, the masses, won’t get our quality of life back until we address this issue.

What I want, and will be working for, is the common good of all Americans. It is a moral attitude. It recognizes we’re all in this together. If there is no common good, there is no society. Our quality of life is withering.

In my heart, books are my lifeline to ideas. My current read is “The Common Good” by Robert Reich. He addresses the idea that it’s not the Republicans vs. Democrats. It’s the idea that the 1% is driving this country. My next read will be “Winners Take All” by Anand Giridharadas. Neither of these men are running for office. They’re trying to get ideas to the public that it doesn’t have to be this way! We, as citizens, are going to have to stand up. Even if you have a busy life.