Mailbag: Don't let big money blind you to the truth

“You will always find the truth you want, but will that always be The Truth indeed?” (Ronald Garnett, Mailbag, Jan. 5). Great statement, but Ron’s letter was selectively biased.

As the campaign season heats up, here are a few things to remember when you read political ads. Yes, both parties do have a political bias that involves the slanting and altering of information to make a political position/candidate seem more attractive. Political bias exists beyond simple presentation and understanding of viewpoints favoring a political leader or party; it goes into the social media and talk shows that Americans follow daily. The pervasiveness of political bias has a lasting impact that molds voter behavior and political outcomes. Voters need to be wise in how much they rely on social media and biased mass broadcasting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Supreme Court made a controversial decision on how corporations and unions can spend unlimited money on campaigning. The money must be given to independent groups not directly affiliated with the candidates, "electioneering communications." These are called super PACs, and they're allowed to engage in unlimited political spending independently.