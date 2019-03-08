Two recent letters in your excellent newspaper have denigrated John Rosemond’s columns. One in particular that suggests his column be eliminated completely is especially heinous. To urge the silencing of anyone, for whatever reason, is despicable, as well as a slap in the face to America’s precious freedom of expression.
For those who don’t care for his opinions, just don’t read his columns. So easy to skip them, as I often do with other columnists to this newspaper with whom I disagree. But please don’t campaign to silence his, or anyone’s, opinions.
For myself, I enjoy reading Rosemond’s columns, and look forward to the Sunday edition so I may do so. Peace.
"They that start by burning books will end by burning men." — Heinrich Heine (1797-1856), from his play Almansor (1821)
Peggy Richner
Albany (March 8)