Mailbag: Don't discriminate against foot traffic

I was out walking today and decided to have breakfast at Burger King. The dining room wasn't open but they wouldn't serve me at the drive-thru. They can talk about all kinds of disasters, but the worst was Henry Ford.

They talk about protecting the elderly in this crisis, but they discriminate against people over 65 without cars. My wife and I have a car now, but when we retire we will go car-free and now we walk for exercise and to help the environment. This won't be the last crisis. Are people on foot going to always be discriminated against?