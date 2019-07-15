Adding more housing makes sense, but I don’t think local zoning laws should be totally ignored or discounted. I’m hoping that there will be public hearings to allow for comments from neighborhoods where multihousing units are being proposed.
For instance, in my neighborhood, there is a developer proposing to add more than 50 studio apartments for seniors, a duplex, and a few homes into a relatively small area, with two traffic outlets, both coming out on Franklin Avenue. Airport Road running parallel to Interstate 5 borders the eastern side of proposed development; but, the developer wants to build garages here for the studios to act as a traffic sound barrier and dismissed the idea of having an outlet on Airport Road because the Oregon Department of Transportation may make Airport Road a “dead end” street one day.
As for an outlet on Cox Street, where a street ends in a field on the southwest end of the property, developers don’t want to make an outlet there; instead they plan a nature park pathway area.
According to the developers, with their proposal, they expect a negligible change in traffic because seniors don’t drive as much. If that’s true, what about their family and friends? And what’s to say the area set aside isn’t used for further construction to add even more traffic to the area? I see a lot more traffic on South Shore Drive and on Franklin based on the original project proposal. What do others say?
Mark Leonard
Albany (July 14)