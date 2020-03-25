Mailbag: Don't bring virus to Oregon coast

I think it was really irresponsible of you to encourage people to travel to the Oregon coast to see the migration of the whales this spring given the current need to isolate due to COVID-19 ("Gray Whales Set to Return to Oregon Coast," March 14).

Actually, I was appalled that you did this. The whales will be here next year. People need to stay home and not potentially bring more infection to us than we might already have. What you did by printing this article is a perfect example of why Spain and Italy were so slow in taking the virus seriously. Thank you — not!