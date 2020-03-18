Mailbag: Don't break up Jefferson cohort

An enrollment bubble is anticipated over the next three years at Linus Pauling Middle School. A shortsighted decision to propose only school boundary solutions to this problem will have destructive long-term consequences. It will severely disrupt students’ lives and the Corvallis community. Most heartwrenching is the cruel destruction of the cohort built around an integrated Life Skills, special education and general education community at Jefferson Elementary School. Make no mistake: Our geography does not dictate that we single out and mistreat some of our most vulnerable citizens this way.

Undeniably, Corvallis schools are arranged with inconvenient geographical limitations. The present boundary map threads the needle delicately. Yet only geographical solutions have been considered or proposed for this short-term enrollment bubble. The boundary map solutions to that problem are all unpopular. They have immediate and long-term disruptive side effects. The process is a mess, and the proposed results are not to the liking of the Boundary Review Task Force, the superintendent or the community.

