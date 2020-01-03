Mailbag: Don’t believe all you hear on Fox News

Mr. Thompson’s comments (Mailbag, Dec. 18) sound exactly like someone who believes everything they hear and see on Fox News. Let’s remember that’s the president’s favorite channel. Let’s also remember the president has lied to the America public over 15,000 times (fact check).

No Democrats are talking about open borders, but we don’t want children taken from their parents, never to be seen again. What the government has done there is to potentially create 70,000 new terrorists who hate the USA for what it has done to them.

Free health care? It’s only smart to check incoming immigrants for diseases we got rid of long ago. (See “The Godfather, Part 1.”)

The president keeps bragging about how great the economy is doing. My 12-year-old grandson could have done the same thing if he had the power to cut the rich people and corporations’ income tax from 35% to 21%.

Take a look at the Republican Senate, whose leader (McConnell) and senior senator (Graham) won’t even read the reports our security agencies have written or that 17 witnesses have sworn to. What we’re talking about here, Mr. Thompson, is the future of American democracy.

Bob Uriarte

Lebanon

