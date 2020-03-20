Mailbag: Don't be misled on climate change

One major volcanic eruption produces more carbon dioxide than humans have in the whole Industrial Revolution. That shows that people have little effect on climate change. Or maybe not.

I have heard this statement at least a few times. It would not surprise me if it's true.

My problem with it is that it's purposely misleading. The Industrial Revolution happened about 1760-1830. It was the baby stages of what is going on now.

If you take comfort in this deliberately misleading statement, I hope that at least you are open to more information. I tend to listen to scientists more than anyone else because I understand their drive for figuring things out with the scientific method. I believe the truth is that humans have a lot more effect on Earth's climate than we should.

Andrew Gillespie

Corvallis

