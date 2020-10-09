Mailbag: Doing right thing undone by crowd

The Sept. 28 front page brought a jarring juxtaposition with the story of Trump’s taxes, or lack thereof, and below the fold an equally bold headline about hundreds of local people using their motor vehicles to make an intercity parade in support of him.

Some background here is that my wife and I, over the past few years, have decided to reduce our carbon footprint. We traded in our two petroleum-burning vehicles for one electric car, downsized our residence, and we now make a large part of our around-town trips by bicycle or on foot.

Besides being better for our health and saving us quite a bit of money, such a move is proven to make a real difference in carbon emissions and the warming of the climate. If people living within five miles of their destination used a bike for their errands even half the time, we’d have a fighting chance of slowing down what seems to be a runaway problem.

So when I read about “more than 125 vehicles” carrying supporters, their children and their flags from Albany to Corvallis and Lebanon and back, I feel that my small part to do the right thing can be easily undone by a crowd of people in support of a guy who won’t pay his taxes. Am I missing something here, or was this front page designed to show us just that?

Ron Green

Albany

