The United Nations Biodiversity Report has been released, and states that one million animal species are accelerating down the road to extinction. Humans have systematically destroyed animal habitat worldwide. Our climate is changing, and the seas are acidifying thanks to human activity. Here in the Northwest, gray whales and killer whales may soon be gone.
What is our president doing to address this catastrophic situation? Nothing.
Trump spends his time watching Fox News, golfing, and tweeting hate speech. He has told more than 10,000 lies since he became president.
It appears that the people who put this monster in office will continue to support him no matter what crimes he commits.
Mitch Scheele
Albany (May 27)