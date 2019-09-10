I am very thankful for the dog park at Timber-Linn Park in Albany. Unfortunately it is owners who make it less enjoyable.
My thoughts to dog owners, first and always: Pick up your dog's feces. Too many land mines make it messy and can lead to health issues for the dogs and people. Second, be aware of your dog's behavior at all times. I have the right to protect my dog from your dog's bad behavior.
This park is to be shared and we all need to remember that and think of others and other dogs.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Michael Felde
Albany (Sept. 3)