Regarding the commentary column on July 29 from PETA:

I applaud and support the cautions given in this column regarding the dangers to dogs (and other living beings) of being confined in cars during very hot weather.

It reminded me, though, that I have intended to share information about some recent technology available standard in Tesla (and possibly other) automobiles. In Tesla, it is called dog mode and is a ventilation setting that keeps the internal temperature of the car at whatever the driver programs when the car is parked.

So, please, before calling 911 or breaking a car window, check to see if it is a Tesla. The large computer monitor, central on the dashboard, will have a prominent, very readable, display that says “My owner will be back soon. Don’t worry! The A/C is on and it’s 71 degrees F,” and includes an animated balloon dog image happily wagging its tail. The car is locked and not running — it is quiet.

This feature also works in winter by operating the heater to maintain a comfortable temperature. By the way, most dogs in this situation will probably just be sleeping in the back seat, giving credence to their comfort and safety.