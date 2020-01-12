Mailbag: Does Trump know what he started?

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani may be the ultimate test of the credibility of the Trump administration. There is no doubt that Soleimani was a danger to U.S. interests globally and that he was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. forces. However, having watched Trump’s cavalier approach to foreign policy and knowing his impulsiveness, one has to wonder whether this move was a legitimate act to prevent an imminent threat or a distraction.

Trump is notorious for his lack of depth when it comes to international affairs, and his distrust of our intelligence assets only serves to compound his ignorance. Iran will retaliate. When they do, it will be a significant blow. When and where it will happen is going to be difficult to predict and difficult to prevent. We are playing in their ballpark. Iran has a much better understanding of and ability to manipulate popular opinion and support in the region. I hope Trump is prepared to deal with the genie he has let out of the bottle.