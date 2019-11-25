{{featured_button_text}}

I am so sad to hear that the GT has chosen to lay off Mike McInally. He was a great editor and is a very good guy who cared a lot about providing us Corvallisites quality local news. I can’t help but see this action as a big nail in the coffin of our local news.

I was able to contact Mike, and he asked us to support the folks who are left on board, trying to keep the ship afloat. Is anyone interested in forming a "Friends of Local News" group to address the issue of how we can support this struggling industry and keep a strong and vibrant local news source alive?

Marge Popp

Corvallis

