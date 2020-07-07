Mailbag: Does Corvallis have a plan for riots?

Corvallis is a Democratic Party-controlled city. Nearly all of the cities in America faced with horrific looting, burning, statue destruction and violence are controlled by Democrats.

The question not being asked in Corvallis and Albany is the plan if we are ever attacked in our cars, assaulted on the streets, faced with burning businesses, and the possibility a group tries to overrun city government, police and fire departments. Maybe we might be targeted to become an autonomous zone.

In other words, what is the protection plan of the mayor and city council? In some cities back East and Seattle, individuals in cars and homes were frozen by life-threatening terror when the police ignored their pleas for help.

What do we do? What is the plan?

Robin Rose

Corvallis

