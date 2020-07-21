Mailbag: Does city council support police?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I once supported BLM, until I read on their website that they have decided to support the defunding of police (May 20 and 30, #DefundThePolice).

I can no longer support an organization that supports this effort. I wonder if the Corvallis City Council did any research of their website.

Does our city council still support our police department? Are they showing respect and appreciation for the men and women protecting Corvallis? I wonder who they will call in an emergency.

Jeanne Conklin

Corvallis

