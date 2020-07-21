Mailbag: Does city council support police?

I once supported BLM, until I read on their website that they have decided to support the defunding of police (May 20 and 30, #DefundThePolice).
I can no longer support an organization that supports this effort. I wonder if the Corvallis City Council did any research of their website.
Does our city council still support our police department? Are they showing respect and appreciation for the men and women protecting Corvallis? I wonder who they will call in an emergency.
Jeanne Conklin
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!