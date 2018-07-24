We now have six Starbucks in Albany! Really! Albany can support six Starbucks? Albany needs six Starbucks? (North Albany, 9th Street, inside Safeway, inside Target, at Fred Meyer and now next to Carl's Jr.)
We are quickly becoming the fast food/coffee drive thru capital of Oregon. Frankly, I'd rather see some nicer, affordable restaurants like the Olive Garden, Newport Seafood, or Outback Steakhouse-type restaurants. Upscale our town a little.
It seems like if people are willing to pay Starbucks outrageous prices for their coffee they would be willing to have some nicer restaurants in Albany. Six Starbucks is too many! Who makes these decisions?
Ann Johnson
Albany (July 17)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Dont get out much eh? Lol
Why not try one of the fine downtown restaurants such as 244 or go on out to the Cellar Cat at Springhill? Good grief quit whining each new Starbucks store employs at least 25 people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.