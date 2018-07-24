Subscribe for 17¢ / day

We now have six Starbucks in Albany! Really! Albany can support six Starbucks? Albany needs six Starbucks? (North Albany, 9th Street, inside Safeway, inside Target, at Fred Meyer and now next to Carl's Jr.)

We are quickly becoming the fast food/coffee drive thru capital of Oregon. Frankly, I'd rather see some nicer, affordable restaurants like the Olive Garden, Newport Seafood, or Outback Steakhouse-type restaurants. Upscale our town a little.

It seems like if people are willing to pay Starbucks outrageous prices for their coffee they would be willing to have some nicer restaurants in Albany. Six Starbucks is too many! Who makes these decisions?

Ann Johnson

Albany (July 17)

