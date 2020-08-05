Mailbag: Do your research and wear a mask

While shopping at a supermarket in Albany today, I was disheartened by the customer in front of me in line at the checkstand — with her mask down on her chin like a beard! A lot of good it did keeping her, and those of us around her, safe. She was only 2-3 feet from the cashier (who was wearing her required mask). I wish the cashier would have reminded the customer to wear the mask properly. Then, at a fruit stand on Highway 226 near Crabtree, there was an individual who was not wearing a mask at all. I overheard him telling the cashier that he has asthma and is "excused" from wearing a mask.
Will these two individuals — and others who think masks are not essential to stop the spread of this deadly COVID-19 virus — please go on the Oregon Health Authority website and read the requirements! Businesses are to make accommodations to persons with medical problems who choose to not wear a mask, but masks are to be worn by all people inside buildings! COVID-19 is a problem that is not going away anytime soon.
Michelle Wilkinson
Lebanon
