Mailbag: Do you really love your insurance?

We are told repeatedly that people love their health insurance and don’t want to exchange it for Medicare for All. Really?

Do you love the insurance you get through your employer? Do you know that your employer can change or eliminate that insurance at any time without your consent? Did you read the letter in Tuesday’s paper from the woman whose employer changed insurance companies, and her premium rose from $550 to $900 a month (Mailbag, Feb. 4)?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you love high deductibles that mean the insurance won’t kick in unless you get a catastrophic illness? Paying premiums to support millionaire CEOs? Worrying whether the doctor at the ER or the anesthetist at your surgery is in network? Worrying whether someone in your family will be one of the almost half-million Americans who go bankrupt because of medical debt each year? Having to change your doctor because he is no longer in network?

My answer to these questions: We need Medicare for All.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0