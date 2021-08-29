Mailbag: Do what you want, not at my expense

I was shocked to read the Aug. 22 Democrat-Herald article “First day of school postponed for Alsea,” stating that school officials around the country, including Supt. Marc Thielman of Alsea, are helping parents find workarounds to having children vaccinated and wearing masks to avoid serious illness from COVID.

Similar coaching from politicians and school officials is going on around the country. I’d like to invite these politicians and school officials to walk proudly into their districts and schools and have those who won’t have anything to do with masking or vaccinations and sign a waiver for medical care if they contract COVID.

It’s against medical ethics for health care providers to refuse care. However, in these cases where those unvaccinated then do become ill and take up space in intensive care units, and make it impossible for those who need an ICU bed for various reasons to have one, what is fair?

If you are very certain that COVID will not harm you or your children, then you can simply refuse medical care if you get sick with COVID. Your refusal to protect yourself from COVID, and the help you get from various school officials, is harmful to everyone else. Your freedom to do as you please can’t come at a cost to us all.