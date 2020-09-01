Mailbag: Do we need a Bridge to Nowhere?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My wife and I believe in historic preservation when it makes sense.

In 1984 we purchased a rundown downtown building at the corner of Second Street and Madison Avenue, restored it and had it listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings, because it made sense. To spend money that the city does not have in order to preserve the Van Buren Bridge does not make sense.

Moving the bridge 175 feet south, reassembling it and leading to nowhere (wetlands, wet prairie and the bypass) is absurd. When exiting the east end, where would you be?

The entire bridge saga reminds me of the Sunshine Bridge debacle in Louisiana when I was growing up there. In 1963, Gov. Jimmy Davis (who wrote “You Are My Sunshine;” get the connection?) had this bridge built across the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge for $338 million in today’s dollars.

It ended in swamp and many years later was finally connected to a state highway. Back then it was nicknamed “The Bridge to Nowhere.”

Do we need our own Bridge to Nowhere?

Les Boudreaux

Corvallis

