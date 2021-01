Jo Rae Perkins claims that the violence, murder and destruction that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was caused by antifa.

She also claims that Donald Trump won the election and that he is working to expose a deep-state conspiracy of satanic, cannibal pedophiles. Why would anyone believe a word she says?

Enough; do not give this woman any more attention.

Tammy Mercer

Philomath

