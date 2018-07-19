Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A letter in last Sunday’s paper (Mailbag, July 15) made predators, including cougars and sea lions, responsible for the decline of “deer, elk, squirrels, rabbits, etc,” and fish.

Well, predators and prey, including all the cited species, have coexisted for millions of years. Each of these species had an important role to play in maintaining the stable equilibrium of the complex web of life.

However, that changed since one predator rose to absolute dominance, an animal with the scientific name Homo sapiens.

Wolf Krebs

Sweet Home (July 12)

