A letter in last Sunday’s paper (Mailbag, July 15) made predators, including cougars and sea lions, responsible for the decline of “deer, elk, squirrels, rabbits, etc,” and fish.
Well, predators and prey, including all the cited species, have coexisted for millions of years. Each of these species had an important role to play in maintaining the stable equilibrium of the complex web of life.
However, that changed since one predator rose to absolute dominance, an animal with the scientific name Homo sapiens.
Wolf Krebs
Sweet Home (July 12)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Animals that don't fear humans should be eaten; that's the food chain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.