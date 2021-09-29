Mailbag: Do needs create obligations?

In “Not many of us resent Medicare” (Sept. 19), Michael Huntington takes exception to my “Dissenters should be able to opt out” (Sept. 7). The legitimacy of coercion for implementing collectivist universal health care is the disputed issue.

The Abe Lincoln quotation provided by MH is not definitive because Lincoln describes government doing for a “community of people,” not for individuals.

MH’s comparisons to existing programs are irrelevant; the legitimacy of any proposed program should be judged on the basis of its own unique characteristics.

Collectivists preposterously assert that a person’s need places an obligation upon others to meet the need. While some of these others might feel a moral obligation to act, this is not the same as saying that an actual obligation exists. No such obligation exists! The right to be left alone is the most fundamental and incontestable right we have.