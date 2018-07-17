The very long investigative article on the Bhagwan (Mid-Valley Sunday, July 8) was well researched citing 17 contributors. I have little/no interest in the subject since nutty people continue to follow aspirations of nutty people.
Why not research the substantially poor academic standing of public schools. The ADH person covering schools writes about all the trivial student activities — cooking — artsy stuff-playing with computers, etc; but nothing about low academic standing of schools. Oh, sure some stats are given a few times, but in general parents and tax payers are shielded by ADH lack of interest in revealing the high price of dumbing down methods being used.
I have been in school as a volunteer helping/watching with my own eyes. It is not pretty. Come-on ADH, investigate something locally and statewide. Stop giving the school board and teachers union a free pass. They always say we need more money. The research says that mantra is not true. Investigate for improvement.
Tom Cordier
Albany (July 9)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.