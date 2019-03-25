I noticed while reading today's paper (Sunday) there was an extensive article related to guns and gun control. There was, however, no mention of the rally in Salem yesterday for our Second Amendment rights. Do I see bias? I would say yes. Right or left the news should be reported fairly. Not with a slant to one side or the other. In this day and age media bias is running rampant. How are we as citizens supposed to make informed decisions when the news is so bias?
Sherry Callagan
Lebanon (March 24)