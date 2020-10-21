Mailbag: Do a sin tax on a real killer: sugar

Sept. 19, 2016. It turned out to be my last day as a smoker — after a 50-year smoking habit/addiction.

I was in my car on my way to the cigarette store. I was angry and frustrated. I was spending a fortune on cigarettes (two packs a day at $50 a carton). I had tried (and failed — thanks, Yoda) to quit so many times, but just didn’t have it in me.

I had been thinking about vaping, but didn’t know much about it. So calling an audible, I steered my car to the vaping store instead, walked in and asked, “Whaddaya got?”

That was the beginning. I had to suck on that vaping pipe resolutely and often back then. But I stuck with it. To my surprise, my lungs cleared up quickly, the blackout coughing fits stopped and my quality of life got a lot better. And I created a spreadsheet to record my expenses for vaping and compare that to what I would have spent had I continued smoking cigarettes.

I think it’s a crime that vaping has been demonized because a few idiots did stupid things with vaping liquid.

I will be voting no on Measure 108. I hope I can convince others to do the same. Vaping is a great thing! It doesn’t deserve a sin tax. I’m convinced that it saved my life! And I don’t need to hit the vaping pipe very often at all anymore.