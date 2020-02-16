Mailbag: Dixiecrats derailed universal care

Richard Hirschi has got it in his head that universal health care programs are tyrannical: “unacceptable in a free society” (Mailbag, Feb. 11). If so, then Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom — almost all European countries — must be so considered.

There is one reason the United States is not in their company, and it is historical. Just after World War II, in the period when most of these countries were adopting universal health care and when health insurance corporations were not powerful enough to prevent it, the United States was in a unique political circumstance. Though President Harry Truman proposed universal health care and Congress had Democratic majorities, those Democrats were Dixiecrats. They were unwilling to have blacks covered by a universal program. It was the potential for race-mixing in hospitals and doctors’ offices that doomed the legislation.