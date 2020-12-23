Mailbag: Diversity has replaced ability

Bob, I’ve been asking myself that question for 10 years. I can only quote Einstein: "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the universe." What do you call it, Bob, when a government, duly elected or not, overturns the will of the voters to get what they want? Voters in Germany elected Adolf Hitler; does that make Nazi Germany a democracy?

In the same paper is a letter by Robert B. Harris saying there has always been discrimination in America and always will be; not exactly the Christmas message we would hope to read this time of year. He may be right in general, but to what degree? The outlook for minorities seems to have steadily improved over the years. I doubt many would claim that things are worse for minorities today than they were in 1865, 1950 or even 1990. Now diversity has replaced ability and accomplishment at Oregon State University, the Corvallis School Board and President-elect Biden's cabinet. I'm not sure that is good for anyone.