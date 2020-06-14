Mailbag: Disturbed by claims of racist society

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Didn't realize Albany is so racist. The quotes from the protest article were really disturbing to know our youth believe America is such a racist country. They get most of their information from smartphones. They should do a little research on those phones. They might get some facts correct. In 2019, 20 whites, 10 blacks, six Latinos were unarmed and killed by police. That's in the entire USA, 330 million people. Google Washington Post.

Many young people have no idea what racism looks like. I played baseball in Florida, summer of 1964. Saw racism at its worst. There is very little racism in Albany. Albany police are probably shocked to learn a citizen is fearful about being shot or beaten up on the streets of Albany.

Agitators like Sharpton, Jackson and antifa show up and incite these peaceful protesters into looting and rioting. Antifa are taught how to infiltrate and get protesters to turn from peaceful to violence. Sharpton and Jackson say they speak for the black community. They fly in on their G-5 jets. Stay at five-star hotels. Eat at five-star restaurants. Then they leave in five days. What's left is hate and destruction.

I know i'm going to be called a racist for letter. I hope people realize along with white racism there is also black racism. Racism goes both ways.