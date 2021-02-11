Mailbag: District to vote on health care

Recently I read a blog post by Chris Anderson, who is a retired professor of English from Oregon State University and a deacon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Corvallis.

In this blog, he appears to condone our being political and caring about social issues. But he cautions: (to paraphrase) We will know if our political choices are from God because they will give us hope and will not keep us from praying.

This made me think about a choice that gives me hope. It is having health care for all, like other First World countries all have. I thought especially about the poor who do not have health care and therefore do not seek medical services. Addressing climate change, improved education, housing needs, better pay for better jobs also give me hope.

I thought of health care first because we in Oregon actually have an opportunity to make this happen before too long. This would improve our economy and our spirits.

One current matter is the vote coming up on Feb. 18 by the Corvallis School District on whether it will support universal health care. Please let the school board know your thoughts and feelings — after careful discernment.

Linda Chisholm

Corvallis

