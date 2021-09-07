Mailbag: Dissenters should be able to opt out

When I write letters opposing collectivized health care (e.g., “Collectivism is not morally right,” Aug. 15), the local health care collectivists unfailingly pump out letters presenting their supposed counterarguments.

These obligatory response letters demonstrate that I’m not just a crackpot who can be safely ignored.

Collectivists present their assertions as though they are indisputable. In reality, it’s easy to find compelling counterarguments with a simple web search. It should be clear that collectivists are stating mere opinions, yet they have such inflated opinions of themselves that they outrageously believe dissenters should be forced into compliance with their schemes.

The problems with our health care system are generally due to too much rather than too little government involvement. The free-market system for cosmetic and optional health care is almost miraculous in delivering constant technological advancements at very reasonable costs. Do we really want our health care benefits and costs determined by politicians and bureaucrats?