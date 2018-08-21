Full disclosure: I’m no fan of Donald Trump. And, I was happy to see your editorial in support of a free and objective press, defending against Trump’s “enemy of the people” mantra.
However, I was disappointed to read two dissenting letters to the editor in the Aug. 21 edition. I’m happy that you printed them, but disheartened to see that people who obviously vote have been so misled by our president.
We apparently no longer need the Russians as a target for influencing our elections, we now have a president whose relationship with misinformation has poisoned the minds of a lot of Americans.
I’m all for differences of opinion. But it would be refreshing if those opinions were based on the same facts.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (Aug. 21)