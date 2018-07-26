Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Trump finally did it. He stepped out onto the world stage, arm in arm with Putin and threw his country under the bus. What more evidence is required that he is Putin’s lap dog? After a week of disrespecting our allies and the alliances that are the most effective military and economic checks on Russian aggression, Trump wilts on the international stage when he had the chance to prove he is the “tough guy” he wants us to believe he is.

Trump had the chance to call out a thug in his own backyard and did not have the nerve to do it. Trump is so afraid that the admission of Russian meddling will somehow diminish his election that he is willing to denigrate his own intelligence services to salve his fragile ego. This joke of an administration has gone on long enough. The gross incompetence of Trump and many of his secretaries and administrators is beyond attribution to being new to politics and Washington.

Trump has not drained the swamp, he has simply repopulated it with a new and more aggressive form of parasite that feeds at the expense of the taxpayer and answers to no one other than Trump and the congressional lackeys who allow this circus to continue. I am an American patriot, and I am disgusted.

Kenneth R. England

Albany (July 16)

