Trump finally did it. He stepped out onto the world stage, arm in arm with Putin and threw his country under the bus. What more evidence is required that he is Putin’s lap dog? After a week of disrespecting our allies and the alliances that are the most effective military and economic checks on Russian aggression, Trump wilts on the international stage when he had the chance to prove he is the “tough guy” he wants us to believe he is.
Trump had the chance to call out a thug in his own backyard and did not have the nerve to do it. Trump is so afraid that the admission of Russian meddling will somehow diminish his election that he is willing to denigrate his own intelligence services to salve his fragile ego. This joke of an administration has gone on long enough. The gross incompetence of Trump and many of his secretaries and administrators is beyond attribution to being new to politics and Washington.
Trump has not drained the swamp, he has simply repopulated it with a new and more aggressive form of parasite that feeds at the expense of the taxpayer and answers to no one other than Trump and the congressional lackeys who allow this circus to continue. I am an American patriot, and I am disgusted.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (July 16)
I feel sorry for you Ken.
You must have no one in your life to love you or you are just so filled with hate all you have left is to come here and rant.
Thanks for the thoughts Ken. There are countless people that agree with you, this was treasonous behavior. Ignore the first comment, it's typical right wing tactics, they can't dispute the facts so they attack the one reporting them.
No, KRE, you would be well-advised to pay attention to the first comment and ignore the second one. Anyone who submits as many anti-Trump letters as you (I lost count long ago) needs some serious help. You are only able to place the worst possible interpretation on anything related to president Trump, and you never mention any of his accomplishments. Everyone knows president Trump isn’t perfect, but sane people know he isn’t the totally incompetent, megalomaniacal, malevolent jerk you make him out to be. So, if you want to continue looking like a total buffoon, just carry on.
I am so sick and tired of the know nothings spewing words around like they matter.
Nazi, treason and all the rest of the banter from the left-wing Trump hating folks.
What would you have him do? Hand him a red button and do a silly reset? Wait that was Obama
Maybe he should have beat him up or called him the names you folks use. Yeah that would really make things better.
Trump did what needed to be done, treated him in a nice way without actually kissing his rear in an attempt to make things easier in dealing with Russia.
But nooooooo, all the left can do is spew FAKE Russian garbage, started by the criminal acts of the DOJ and FBI under Obama.
The left-wing Democrats are down the rabbit hole. Pushing farther and farther left right into socialism and communism. Your rants and raves and the things you now stand for are going to be the end of the Democrat party for good.
The very fact that someone can watch the POTUS stand in front of the world and take the word of a murderous dictator over his own Justice department and intelligence groups and not be at all upset by it, even to defend it, tells us all we need to know. Anyone that can do that is not going to be at all swayed by facts, they are sent in their sycophantic ways. The party of family values, fiscal responsibility and America first is defending a literal egomaniacal madman bent on enriching only himself and destroying our democracy, but, yes, it's the left that has the problem. Turn on faux news and let Tucker sing you to sleep, find your safe space.
He made a speech and was nice to Putin. Like I said what do you think he should have sone? Started a fight? Called him names? Shot him? What? You think you know so much and can make the call, then make the call. I did not hear one single libbie say so much as boo when Obama made nice and told the Russians he would more leway after he won re-election.
People say things just to be on someones good side, not meaning any of it, all the time.
You Trump hates would only be satisfied if the man blew his brains out. then you would complain that he gor brains on your shirt.
You are FAKE people with FAKE outrage and FAKE elitist.
Complete waste of skin and oxygen.
Good on you Mr. England! Stick to your guns. And pay no attention to these two gaslighters we have cluttering up the place. They can take their place with their buddies right here --> https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/plum-line/wp/2018/07/26/trumps-most-ardent-defenders-are-a-bunch-of-clowns/?utm_term=.60b0032899f0
Thank you to billyum and Jasonb. I write letters, many of them, because I am concerned with the state of this country, its future, and the competence of its leadership. I sign my name and provide the newspaper with my address and phone number. They, the Democrat Herald, seem to believe that what I have to say is worth publishing, and they have done so for years. I do not hide behind a bogus user name and troll people with legitimate points of view or opinions. I am entitled to my opinions, most of which are shared by thousands of readers of this newspaper. If some online comments disagree with my voice, then I welcome the dialog; however, please check your facts and sources before you pretend to defend the ignorance and bigotry against which I protest.
We all have read your letters to the paper time and time again Ken.
You name call and act like you are better than anyone you dissagree with.
You have especially been nasty to Trump.
You really need help dude.
So, KRE is eager to accept praise from any source - even from someone who refuses to condemn violence committed by leftists. So much for KRE’s phony “protest against ignorance and bigotry.”
And there is this KRE:
You seem to be casting aspersions on those who post here anonymously, but I believe I have been wise to do so. Leftists are absolute lunatics, and safety is a legitimate concern for that reason. Why don’t you write a letter about all the recent cases where leftists have gotten in people’s faces while they were merely trying to do simple things like have a quiet meal with family and friends? What about the actual physical obstruction by leftists to prevent conservative and libertarian speakers from being heard on college campuses? What about the violent leftist attacks against conservatives in Portland? What about the professor who was hounded out of his job at Evergreen for merely refusing to cooperate with leftist schemes? What about the severe injuries Steve Scalise and Rand Paul incurred at the hands of nutcase leftists? And what about the leftist who posts here and refuses to condemn leftist violence? Do these things concern you at all, or are you just so fixated on Trump that you can’t be bothered with anything else?
As usual you poke and poke but have zero substance. Do not address my points, offer no alternative thought or ideas (typical liberal) just attack and rant.
Another waste of skin and oxygen.
In two recent threads, this billyum character has refused FIVE TIMES to condemn violence committed by leftists. Anyone who believes he is someone who should be listened to is a degenerate fool.
